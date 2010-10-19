KariSell
Great customer service! Friendly budtenders and good bud!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Great customer service! Friendly budtenders and good bud!
I honestly love this location to death. I get everything from weed to the newest updates on marvel and dc characters! Come in y’all!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
The customer service here is just what you want in a dispensary. They have some good product.
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Tight spot, always have dank herbs and concentrates with tons of variety. Staff is amazing! Always give great answers to questions and some fire recs. Love this place!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Great!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Top shelf product & top shelf service
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Always very helpful and friendly! This is my go to location every time!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
The staff is always friendly, if it's a slower day they take time to really talk to us & ensure we are getting what we are looking for.
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Best place in Colorado!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Music is dope!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!