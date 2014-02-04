Jonjrodriguez
Great people great environment great product !!!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
4.7
10 reviews
This was a very convenient location and the people were freaking awesome!
For over a year now these guys and girls have taken great care of myself and my wife. Always a decent selection and always smiling faces willing to help. Their quality of service is what proves the Brighton location should stand as the model the others should wish to be. Good work guys Yeah I'm talking to you Aurora and Pueblo West. (Sorry, that last bit was personal)
Super nice place, they’re very friendly and helpful :)
awesome sauce
friendly, knowledgable budtenders!!
good selection, convenient location!
Great
Excellent service, my bud tender Rick was a legend.
Excellent place for first time. Alex was friendly from the time I walked in the door till I left. Also knew his shit. So many budtenders dont know much and just want ur money. Good flower and great price. Will be a return customer.
