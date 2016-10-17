Jlvazquez
Good bud good people
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
4.8
10 reviews
Good bud good bud tenders
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Great prices and cool people. Alot of variety!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
The people are awesome and they have a huge selection!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Pretty cool place, nice people, and quick service.
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Very fast and very friendly! Buddy is awesome!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Love everything about third place the service the productb and the environment can't go wrong here!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Great dispensary, friendly staff, amazing products.
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Great place
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!