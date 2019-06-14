greenrootsco on August 3, 2019

I am not ashamed to admit that I am from a different dispensary and I needed help. We are new at this and learning every day. When I had a customer call and complain about an ounce that they bought I was not sure what to do. I told them that we cannot take the product back because we provide medical grade cannabis to our patients and they had already opened and tested the product. I was threatened with some bad reviews if I didn't make it right because the strain they bought was not what they were expecting. I went out on a limb and called Sticky Bud Farms to see if they could get me out of this sticky situation! I had the pleasure of speaking with owner, Dave. Wow I am so appreciative that he took the time out of his day to speak with me and give me his opinion. Dave really made me feel like the Cannabis "community" is a real thing and that we should work together and have each others backs. I cannot that you enough for guiding me through this and not blowing me off like some others may have. After taking your advice and calling back our customer to make it right they were very happy and thankful. A great business starts with a great owner, you guys are amazing.