Dmainewin
Lots of options, owner was great to help me find exactly what I want
4.7
10 reviews
Beautiful store great staff
Great place
Easy to get to with lots of parking. Staff are so helpful and friendly:
I have been a customer for over two years and there hasn’t been a time that I haven’t left this establishment happier than when I go in. The people are amazing, the owner is super friendly and customer oriented, and the product is amazing. You really can’t go wrong.
Great deals on concentrates and Dave's the man!!
I am not ashamed to admit that I am from a different dispensary and I needed help. We are new at this and learning every day. When I had a customer call and complain about an ounce that they bought I was not sure what to do. I told them that we cannot take the product back because we provide medical grade cannabis to our patients and they had already opened and tested the product. I was threatened with some bad reviews if I didn't make it right because the strain they bought was not what they were expecting. I went out on a limb and called Sticky Bud Farms to see if they could get me out of this sticky situation! I had the pleasure of speaking with owner, Dave. Wow I am so appreciative that he took the time out of his day to speak with me and give me his opinion. Dave really made me feel like the Cannabis "community" is a real thing and that we should work together and have each others backs. I cannot that you enough for guiding me through this and not blowing me off like some others may have. After taking your advice and calling back our customer to make it right they were very happy and thankful. A great business starts with a great owner, you guys are amazing.
very knowledgeable and friendly. love them all
Hi Mary! Thank you for taking time to give us a shout out! Special price Shatters 25$ A grm. 4 grams for 100$ on all shatters and luminosa products! All day Everyday
Love the people the place and the product!!!!! And the prices are awesome!!! Love love love yall
Thank you very much for the kind words. We have some great daily specials! Bring a friend in who hasn’t registered with us get 10% of both orders!
There buds are super good & price’s are good . The customer Service was great , they have select strain’s oz’s for $211 other strain’s are $250
Cheers! Thank you for coming in. Just added several new products! Several strains under 200 for month of July.