Ren51
They got good prices, the peps are super awesome I'd recommend all my folks to go there. And it's right up the street cool
4.7
10 reviews
I was employed with this company for most of this year. Recently we all lost our jobs due to the owner not being able to pay us. He has not closed the doors just fired the whole crew. He refuses to pay us the money he owes us all. Thats about 10 to 12 people who are out of a job because of the owner of this shop. We were always hard working employees and there was no reason to fire us and refuse payment. If i were all of you I would support a company that treats their employees like they matter. This is not the place.
I love the friendly staff here they are very knowledgeable about the products they sell.
Awesome place they never let down!
Went in for my first time the other week, quick service, quality products 🖒
the people were very nice & very helpful. answered all questions. good selection of products
Always has fire bud. Kevin is knowledgeable and was very helpful 5 stars
Amazing service with knowledgeable staff. Prices are decent and the stains are high quality.
Kevin and Karley were great very informative about all the products. 2 nice and very down to earth people I will definitely visit again.
Whenever I'm looking for that shake ounce Sticky Fingers is the place to be love you Sticky Fingers