JessiKeefe on December 4, 2018

I was employed with this company for most of this year. Recently we all lost our jobs due to the owner not being able to pay us. He has not closed the doors just fired the whole crew. He refuses to pay us the money he owes us all. Thats about 10 to 12 people who are out of a job because of the owner of this shop. We were always hard working employees and there was no reason to fire us and refuse payment. If i were all of you I would support a company that treats their employees like they matter. This is not the place.