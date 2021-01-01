50% Off Select Elite Cartridges (Free 150mg Gummy w/Purchase lmt - 1) | 40% Off All Sublime | $5 Prerolls | We will be open Thanksgiving 11/28 10am-8pm & Green Friday 11/29 10am-8pm!
Is it your first time in at Sticky Saguaro? As a new patient, you will receive 30% Off your ENTIRE ORDER!!! ... Think you might want to save that 30% Off for a HUGE order? Save it! Don't forget to check out our Daily Deals! Visit Us at https://stickysaguaro.com/mmj-daily-deals/
Refer a current valid AZ MMJ card holder (friend / family member) and receive a credit for a Buy One, Get One Free up to an $80 Value!** (Must be a registered patient in order to refer a new Patient). Terms and conditions apply. Discounts cannot be combined.
11/1 thru 11/30: Buy any Sublime Dab Tab, get a free 150mg - Dab Tab Pack! || B3G1 Free Kindred Capsules* (200mg packs only*). || B3G1 Free on all Drinks (equal or lesser value; mix n' match). || 50% Off Item 9 Labs Delta 8 cartridges, Delta 8 Syringe & RSO w/ any medicated purchase of Item 9 Labs product(s). || Every Saturday [11/16, 11/23 & 11/30] All Sublime Products - Bath Soak, Cartridges, Dab Tabs & Edibles will be 40% Off! (While supplies last, discounts cannot be combined).
At Sticky Saguaro we offer various discounts: Golden Discount: 55+ 10% Off. / Veteran* Discount: 10% Off (VA ID, Veteran, DD 214 or equivalent required at time of registration). / Dispensary Agent Discount: 10% Off. / First Responder* Discount: 10% Off / Teacher Discount: 10% Off / Disability* Discount: 10% Off / Birthday Discount: Buy One Get One Item 50% Off* any (1) regular price item up to $50 value* / Friend Referral: BOGO* (Up to $80 value*, BOGO free equal or lesser value). Discounts cannot be combined with other deals or discounted items please.