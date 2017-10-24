ckbigel1
My neighborhood dispensary. Friendly inviting staff
Hello ckbigel1, thank you for taking the time to leave us such a kind review. We really appreciate it. We hope to see you again soon. Thank you from all of us at Sticky Saguaro.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
My neighborhood dispensary. Friendly inviting staff
Hello ckbigel1, thank you for taking the time to leave us such a kind review. We really appreciate it. We hope to see you again soon. Thank you from all of us at Sticky Saguaro.
great place
Hi TRICAM, thank you for taking the time to leave us such a great review. We are grateful to receive such high praise. Thank you from all of us at Sticky Saguaro.
can't wait to visit
Hello Zetjune, we are excited to hear that you found us and that you plan to come in. We hope to see you soon! Thank you from all of us at Sticky Saguaro.
Can't go wrong here, sticky saguaro always has top meds,great prices,and great specials.thanks sticky for a great despensary experience everytime,great job to you all💯.
Hi N8IV1, On behalf us all of us at Sticky Saguaro, we would like to thank you for sharing this great review about our dispensary and staff! We are thrilled that you enjoyed your experience with us. We will be sharing your feedback among our team. Hearing that you had an excellent experience is the best thing we could hope for! Thank you from all of us at Sticky Saguaro.
People there are so informative about their products Very friendly staff Wide range of products to pick from
Hello 1234MJ, thank you for taking the time to leave us such a great review. We are grateful to receive such high praise. We are always adding more and more products; hence adding more and more knowledge of these (products)! We work with some really great vendors that are supportive of our community. Thank you from all of us at Sticky Saguaro.
The staff is real nice
Hi algal, Hearing that you had an excellent experience is the best thing we could hope for! Your positive review means a lot to us. Thank you for choosing Sticky Saguaro, we look forward to serving you again. Thank you from all of us at Sticky Saguaro.
Wendy was very friendly and informative definitely will be back again once I have the allotment😂😂
Hi Blazedale72, On behalf us all of us at Sticky Saguaro, we would like to thank you for sharing this great review about our Sticky associates! We are thrilled that you enjoyed the service! Thank you from all of at Sticky Saguaro. We hope to see you again soon (especially when you get your allotment back).
The ladies are the sweetest people ever especially amber!!! amazing staff all around
Hello J_vac226, We are delighted to hear that you value the efforts we have put towards creating an environment where you feel so good and can find products to lend to that experience as well. Thank you from all of us at Sticky Saguaro.
best deals in the valley! love this dispensary and all of the staff are super chill!
Hi moosenlobstah, On behalf us all of us at Sticky Saguaro, we would like to thank you for sharing this great review about our dispensary and staff! We are thrilled that you enjoyed your experience with us. We will be sharing your feedback among our team. Hearing that you had an excellent experience is the best thing we could hope for! Thank you from all of us at Sticky Saguaro.
it was my first visit and i really liked the shop. everyone was very nice.
Hello Bonechef23, thank you for the high praise! We are happy to hear that you found us and that you enjoyed coming to our location. Thank you from all of us at Sticky Saguaro.