Can't go wrong here, sticky saguaro always has top meds,great prices,and great specials.thanks sticky for a great despensary experience everytime,great job to you all💯.

Dispensary said:

Hi N8IV1, On behalf us all of us at Sticky Saguaro, we would like to thank you for sharing this great review about our dispensary and staff! We are thrilled that you enjoyed your experience with us. We will be sharing your feedback among our team. Hearing that you had an excellent experience is the best thing we could hope for! Thank you from all of us at Sticky Saguaro.