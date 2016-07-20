Follow
Flower Of The Day!
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019
Platinum Punch $15/g All Day!!!
While Supplies Last Offer Ends 9pm 11/20/19
Edible of the Day
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019
Proper Bakehouse 100mg Shortbread Cookies $13 ALL DAY!!
While Supplies Last Offer ends 9pm 11/20/19
Cartridge Of The Day!
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019
Presto 1g Vape Carts 4/$100 ALL DAY!!
While Supplies Last Offer Ends 9pm 11/20/19
Early Bird 9am-11am
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019
ALL 1g Pre Rolls Are $1 Off Until 11am!!
While Supplies Last Offer Ends 11am 11/20/19
Loyalty Points
Earn 1 point for every dollar spent. 20 points = $1 credit!
New Patient Deal!
Come on in and check us out! New patients will receive 10% off their first order, a free T-shirt and a lighter! Not to mention access to some of the best medicine Michigan has to offer!
**Must present Med card *Or MMMP paper application accompanied by LARA conformation email* and valid state ID or Driver License to become a Sticky Ypsi Member!**
Pre Roll Special!
All 1g Pre Rolls are 5 for $60!
While Supplies Last
Daily OZ Specials!
DUE TO THE CANNABIS SHORTAGE FOR LICENSED PROVISIONING CENTERS, WE CAN NO LONGER PROVIDE OUNCES AT A DISCOUNTED RATE. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO EXPRESS TO YOUR STATE OFFICIALS HOW THIS SHORTAGE EFFECTS YOU, CONTACT THEM AT (517)373-3400 *Gretchen Whitmer's office