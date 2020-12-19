Price listed INCLUDES taxes (Out The Door)!! Welcome to STIIIZY Mission, the first STIIIZY store to open in the Bay Area. We carry top cannabis brands at competitive pricing. We carry top cannabis brands at competitive pricing. We offer a large selection of products, including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, pods, edibles, concentrates, and more. Check out our storewide daily deals and discounts to save on your favorite products while they last. Order online, and we'll delivery to your door, or you can pick up in store -- no matter how you order we guarantee fast and reliable service. STIIIZY Mission dispensary is located at 3326 Mission St. in San Francisco. We are open 10AM to 945PM, serving Mission District and surrounding areas. Stay STIIIZY! *CASH and DEBIT CARD accepted.*Taxes Included* *Last Call: 10 minutes before closing for returning customers & 15 minutes for new customers! No exceptions! *ID'S: 21 and over: Valid ID must be present. Age 18-20: Must have Medical California Recommendation with Valid Government issued ID. No expired ID's will be accepted! No exceptions! *Online Orders/Curbside Orders: Please bring Valid ID to pick up an order. Fulfilled orders will have a 4 hour wait limit before being returned to the shelf. **Online Orders/Curbside Orders must be placed by 9:15pm.** **Curbside Orders must be picked up by 9:30pm. In-store online orders may be picked up until we close.** *Reward Points: For every $100 you spend, you gain $1 into your store credit bank! Accrue those credits to apply towards any purchase! *Referrals: Returning Customers can bring referrals for $3 off your next purchase! *Returns and Exchanges: At STIIIZY, we value your satisfaction and aim to provide the best quality products. Marijuana Products Exchanges are valid for up to 7 days from the date of purchase from the place of purchase. The marijuana product must be in its original packaging. We accept exchanges for products that nay be damaged or compromised. To initiate an exchange, please bring the product to the place of purchase within the 7 day exchange window. Our team will inspect the item to verify eligibility and assess the reason for exchange. If the product is deemed eligible, we will gladly exchange the product for a replacement of the same item. STIIIZY Batteries Exchanges are valid for up to 90 days from the date of purchase. We accept exchanges for batteries that are defective of malfunctioning. To initiate an exchange, please bring the product to the place of purchase within the 90 day exchange window. Our team will inspect the item to verify eligibility and assess the reason for exchange. If the product is deemed eligible, we will gladly exchange the product for a replacement of the same item. Please note that we do not offer cashback for any returns.