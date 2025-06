I recently went here with my boyfriend and when I entered the person at the front desk was very friendly, she told me I had to stand 6 feet apart from my boyfriend which I was surprised about but understood and complied. Afterwards she informed me that only one person could go to the counter at a time which I also understood so when I went over I stayed behind the rope six feet apart from my boyfriend who was at the counter. We were both buying product so we were both looking and talking to the employee. As we were ordering, another employee very rudely told me that I had to wait outside, which I questioned considering I had just gone through the whole process of coming in and was complying with the six feet apart rules due to Covid. It was both my boyfriend and myself buying product yet I was required to leave. After I questioned this, the worker proceeded to state in a sarcastic tone, “well you know Covid” and rolled her eyes at me. This was by far the worst customer service. The store itself was amazing, the other workers were great, but this one worker should not be working in customer service if she doesn’t know how to speak to customers. She is the sole reason we will not be returning and I will be telling others to never go there.