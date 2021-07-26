STIIIZY Wildomar is the ninth branded store opened by STIIIZY and is our fourth retail location within the Inland Empire. This STIIIZY headquarters is considered to be part of a fast-growing community located between Lake Elsinore and Temecula. STIIIZY continues to introduce a new generation of cannabis — this is the sixth retail location that is fully equipped with interactive/visual art installations including an exclusive mural created by contemporary artist: Defer. This location also houses exclusive STIIIZY merch, and more... STIIIZY Wildomar is your one-stop shop for all things cannabis and lifestyle! Visit now for an immersive cannabis experience unlike any other. We offer a safe, socially distanced, one-stop shop for all things cannabis, with a comprehensive collection of in-demand products available at incredibly low prices. Find exclusive STIIIZY Extracts, BIIIT Powered by STIIIZY, LIIIT Powered by STIIIZY, and over 55 other quality brands available here! STIIIZY Wildomar will remain OPEN during regular hours, through quarantine and holidays. We encourage social distancing!