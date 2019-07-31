Come in for your first visit and you'll receive 10% OFF your entire purchase! Refer A friend and receive 5% OFF your next purchase!
Military members/Veterans receive 10% OFF entire purchase! All disabled consumers receive 10% OFF entire purchase!
All consumers with Medical State card receive 10% OFF entire purchase!
10% OFF on all edibles!!
10% off on LIIIT, 2EZ, PALMAS pre rolls!! OR Buy LIIIT/BLSTED/ PALMAS 8TH get 50% OFF LIIIT, 2EZ, PALMAS pre rolls!
10% off on ALL concentrate!
10% off on all CBD products!
ALL LIIIT, Palmas, MEGA OG, BLSTD prepackaged 8ths are 10% off!
10% OFF on all Pods, Battery kits, and LIIIL Disposables.
10% OFF on all STIIIZY Pods, Battery kits, LIIIL Disposables, Exclusive LIIIT 8ths, LIIIT Pre-rolls, and BIIIT edibles!