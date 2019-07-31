Dyy228
I bought a disposable stiiizy and it stopped working after one day. More than half of the concentrate remains in the cartridge. In addition, the store associate has no knowledge of what she’s doing. I don’t know what they’re there for. This establishment sold me a cheap and low quality product. I am extremely dissatisfied and disappointed by the product that I purchased (stizzzy vape pen) I want to a new stiiizy but it will probably break again in a day or two. Why do they charge such a high rate for such a low quality product?
Thank you for the feedback. Stiiizy works hard to provide our consumers with the highest quality products in the market, and to provide an exceptional experience for every guest. Feel free to come back to the DTLA location, or contact us at Retail.DTLA@stiiizy.com, so we could look into this matter as your experience does not align with our mission. As for the disposable pen, the longevity of the battery is dependent on the frequency in which it is used. We hope to hear from you soon.