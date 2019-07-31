Dyy228 on November 22, 2019

I bought a disposable stiiizy and it stopped working after one day. More than half of the concentrate remains in the cartridge. In addition, the store associate has no knowledge of what she’s doing. I don’t know what they’re there for. This establishment sold me a cheap and low quality product. I am extremely dissatisfied and disappointed by the product that I purchased (stizzzy vape pen) I want to a new stiiizy but it will probably break again in a day or two. Why do they charge such a high rate for such a low quality product?