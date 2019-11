TinyRedHead on September 27, 2019

Hello, I use to use this dispensary as my back up dispensary if I didn't make it to my favorite one. I always walk out with my wallet broken. Im glad that they are finally accepting bud by other farmers, because I did not see any good quality with their own. Thats my number 1 complaint. Second complaint is pricing: 15 dollars a gram is a bit much (and I have seen top shelf brands for less). This shop really does up the prices, tries to hook you in into buying more so you spend more. I dunno, this place will always be special for me but the quality of the bud is really dry, course, etc.