Deals
JAY DAY / THIRSTY THURSDAY
Valid 8/9/2017 – 1/5/2030
• 15% off ALL prerolls AND • All 1/8ths weighed to 5 grams AND • 10% off drinks
Offers valid while supplies last. Taxes NOT included unless otherwise specified. Offers above cannot be combined with specials not listed here. Additional restrictions may apply.
All Products
Dance World *HIGH CBD*
from Stone Age Garden
4.95%
THC
14.8%
CBD
Dance World
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Choco Loco
from Stone Age Garden
20.28%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Choco Loco
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
*PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX*
from Stone Age Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
Valley Girl
from Stone Age Garden
28.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Valley Girl
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tahoe OG
from Stone Age Garden
29.12%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Tahoe OG
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Godfather OG
from Stone Age Garden
22.85%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Godfather OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cannatonic *HIGH CBD*
from Stone Age Garden
4.03%
THC
15.94%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Dawg
from Stone Age Garden
22.21%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Berry Haze
from Stone Age Garden
20.91%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Haze Berry
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
HT Blue Dream
from Stone Age Garden
29.3%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush
from Stone Age Garden
18.95%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pine Bites
from Stone Age Garden
13.65%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Pine Bites
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Stone Age Garden
21.59%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Pie
from Stone Age Garden
20.91%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Kush OG
from Stone Age Garden
19.24%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Purple Kush OG
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Afgooey
from Stone Age Garden
25.89%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Afgooey
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze
from Stone Age Garden
21.7%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Amnesia Haze
from Stone Age Garden
23.89%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Amnesia Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hindu Kush
from Stone Age Garden
19.82%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue f.k.a GG#4
from Stone Age Garden
22.59%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cheese
from Stone Age Garden
21.71%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Cheese
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Berry White
from Stone Age Garden
22.45%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Stone Age Garden
22.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cindy 99
from Stone Age Garden
19.82%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Cindy 99
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
AK-47
from Stone Age Garden
21.42%
THC
0.04%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Stone Age Garden
24.52%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Titan's Haze
from Stone Age Garden
23.85%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Titan's Haze
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Harle-Tsu *HIGH CBD*
from Stone Age Garden
2.41%
THC
18.11%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's - 1g Carpet Adhesive Diamonds
from Dr. Jolly's
84.18%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Carpet Adhesive
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Beehive Extracts - 1g Sour Chem (Badder)
from Beehive Extracts
75.3%
THC
0.48%
CBD
Sour Chem
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Happy Cabbage - GMO Hash Rosin
from Happy Cabbage Farms
65.05%
THC
2.2%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$761 g
In-store only
Happy Cabbage - GMO Batter
from Happy Cabbage Farms
65.05%
THC
2.2%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$661 g
In-store only
Happy Cabbage - Goji Soda Hash Rosin
from Happy Cabbage Farms
66.1%
THC
2.31%
CBD
Goji Soda
Strain
$761 g
In-store only
Happy Cabbage - Layer Cake Hash Rosin
from Happy Cabbage Farms
62.95%
THC
1.37%
CBD
Layer Cake
Strain
$761 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's RSO - 1g Dog Cookies
from Dr. Jolly's
632.3mg
THC
0.01mg
CBD
Dog Cookies
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Mana Extracts- 1g Ice Cream Man Sugar Wax
from Mana Extracts
76.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Mana Extracts- 1g Xena Sugar Wax
from Mana Extracts
76.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Xena
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's - 1g I-95 Nug Run
from Dr. Jolly's
76.1%
THC
0.25%
CBD
I-95
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Dirty Arm Farm- 1g Banana Punch Hater Tears
from Dirty Arm Farm
72.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Dirty Arm Farm- 1g Lava Cake Hater Tears
from Dirty Arm Farm
76.25%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
