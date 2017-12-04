MelissaAmy83
5.0
10 reviews
Classy place with variety for reasonable prices!
I am amazed by the service I received....... " Monica " She has been helping me to get what my doctor wants to achieve with me. Monica is so knowledgeable. She is teaching me, I have a lot to learn. She treats me with respect, which is something people are not trained to do. I am a mature woman and love when a person who goes out of their way and takes time with me. Store is always so clean.. Thank you Elaine Parsons
We appreciate your kind review, Elaine!
Staff has a great wealth of knowledge about all the products. You are sure to find something you like here. I found the vape pen to give me a clear and pleasant head space. I could stay active/working but medicated, which can be a hard spot to find.
Thank you for taking the time to offer feedback on your experience at Stone Coast! Hope to see you again soon! :)
I LOVE this dispensary! Melissa was my budtender and she answered all the questions I had. I will definitely come back not only for the incredible service but for prices and bud as well!!!
Thank you so much! We are so happy to hear that you had a great experience at Stone Coast! :)
I just went in for my first time yesterday and they have a great selection and really high grade green! am super satisfied
Thank you for your business and for the kind review! :)
This place is awesome! Super friendly and helpful. Definitely will return.🤘🏻
How did we not see this lovely review sooner? Thank you so much!!!
I drove down from the Bangor area about 90 minutes just to visit Stone Coast because of the excellent reviews, and I can say without a doubt that my experience was even better than I'd expected! The woman at the counter was very kind and informative. As a new medical patient, she did an awesome job of explaining everything from the laws and practices regarding medical marijuana in Maine to the variety of products available. She helped me pick out a variety of strains, and gave me a new patient discount as well! I got five different strains of flower, and all were very good! My personal favorites were Big Buddha Cheese and Strawberry Fields. I will be making the trip down to Stone Coast again! Well worth it!
Thank you for this sweet, detailed review (and apologies for the long delay in responding)! We hope you've been able to return since your first visit as our selection of products has expanded so much! :)
Staff was friendly and knowledgeable and they had plenty of different options for treatment
Long delayed thanks for this nice review! :)
I have been a patient at stone coast for several months, since they opened.! In two months time I have been able to cut my pain medication in half. Both Melissa and Michael have been a great help with advice
We are so happy that you are experiencing some relief with our products! Thanks for taking the time to write a review. :)
Friendly knowledgeable staff. Flower is fresh hand trimmed. Actually the finest bud I have seen. Stone coast is the best
Thank you!!! :)