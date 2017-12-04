Kflay on May 21, 2018

I drove down from the Bangor area about 90 minutes just to visit Stone Coast because of the excellent reviews, and I can say without a doubt that my experience was even better than I'd expected! The woman at the counter was very kind and informative. As a new medical patient, she did an awesome job of explaining everything from the laws and practices regarding medical marijuana in Maine to the variety of products available. She helped me pick out a variety of strains, and gave me a new patient discount as well! I got five different strains of flower, and all were very good! My personal favorites were Big Buddha Cheese and Strawberry Fields. I will be making the trip down to Stone Coast again! Well worth it!