mellowpnw
Nice small shop. Good flower, I'll will be back.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.9
10 reviews
Nice small shop. Good flower, I'll will be back.
Management was unfriendly and sketch. Shopped here multiple times - low quality products for over priced value.
Meh ... I was sold an indica, but was told it was a pure sativa, there was a very limited selection of quality cannabis, the budtenders couldn't adequately talk about their inventory or make eye contact, and the prices were too high. Going to the dive bar next door to use the ATM was inconvenient.
You closed shop early because you can't sell recreational, maybe you should have filed for your license sooner. I drove just under 10 miles, passed numerous dispensaries just to find out you were CLOSED! wasted time and gas, that's what my loyalty got me. your voice recording states your operating hours 10am to 8pm. If you can't adhere to your own advertised hours, then you should either change your recording to fit the adjusted hours, or close shop for good. Because that is NOT a way to do business. you lost my business for good. found a place with way better selection and a lot closer to my home.
This is my favorite disp. All the people here are so friendly and willing to help. Great deals. Great selection.
love this place friendly and helpful
Usual small dispensary. I will say they don't have the best deals. I usual go here cause it's close but other places like little amsterdam give me a 5-10 dollar discount after a certain amount spent there. Stoney has nothing like that. I walk in one day and they recognize me and say "we're gonna give you a discount". Awesome I say. Come to find out it was a $1.40 discount. It's not a bad place just could be better.
The Manager seems to care very little about the customers. . However there is a lady that works there with short brown hair that is one of the only reasons I'd stop here- but I feel increasingly uncomfortable stopping by. All medical patients should be treated with respect- not with the opposite.
Loved this place. Everyone in there had a smile on their face (maybe thats cause they were high but thats ok so was I). I really enjoyed their AfPak as well as their Pitbull strains, both being rather heavy indicas. Their prices are also very competitive given the quality you receive.
LeonBrowns review is spot on people. My first bad experience with Stoney Only came when the law changed for edibles in October. Stoney Only completely ran out of Concentrates. When I mentioned that I would go look elsewhere, he chuckled under his breath and said with a smile.."Good Luck with that, there is a huge shortage right now". Well Sir, I went to another local dispensary and they made it quite clear that they had PLENTY concentrates and had options cheaper than your store offered. They said "Yeah.. processors are busy but umm, we stocked up for it". That is my question to you.. "Why didn't Stoney Only think of their customers and stock up.?" FAIL After going to someone else for a week and a half, I returned to purchase some Concentrates to find that processors and god knows who else has decided to gouge customers for $50 a gram. REALLY? So that people can understand how asinine that price is, a gram of gold..yep gold, the precious metal.. is only 41.88 a gram as of 11.4.2016. I did not mind paying the 37.50 a gram, which is $10 dollars more than I can EASILY get by going over to Vancouver WA. But 50.. nope.. this tactic pushed me back across the bridge to save HUGE $$$. And yep.. you pay a lot of Tax in Washington.. Now that you failed me in both inventory and price, I will do ALL of my recreational shopping in WA. I WILL NOT be darkening your doors again Stoney Only until your concentrate prices are in line with Washington. I'll check your site again in a year to see if you're down to the $27 a gram range.