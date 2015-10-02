OCStoner on November 5, 2016

LeonBrowns review is spot on people. My first bad experience with Stoney Only came when the law changed for edibles in October. Stoney Only completely ran out of Concentrates. When I mentioned that I would go look elsewhere, he chuckled under his breath and said with a smile.."Good Luck with that, there is a huge shortage right now". Well Sir, I went to another local dispensary and they made it quite clear that they had PLENTY concentrates and had options cheaper than your store offered. They said "Yeah.. processors are busy but umm, we stocked up for it". That is my question to you.. "Why didn't Stoney Only think of their customers and stock up.?" FAIL After going to someone else for a week and a half, I returned to purchase some Concentrates to find that processors and god knows who else has decided to gouge customers for $50 a gram. REALLY? So that people can understand how asinine that price is, a gram of gold..yep gold, the precious metal.. is only 41.88 a gram as of 11.4.2016. I did not mind paying the 37.50 a gram, which is $10 dollars more than I can EASILY get by going over to Vancouver WA. But 50.. nope.. this tactic pushed me back across the bridge to save HUGE $$$. And yep.. you pay a lot of Tax in Washington.. Now that you failed me in both inventory and price, I will do ALL of my recreational shopping in WA. I WILL NOT be darkening your doors again Stoney Only until your concentrate prices are in line with Washington. I'll check your site again in a year to see if you're down to the $27 a gram range.