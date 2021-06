I'm from Tulsa so of course I got spoiled to the big city prices and quality and was disappointed when I moved to the tahlequah area to find out that no dispensaries even compared to my "home" dispensary in Tulsa. That is until Stoneys opened. My first day in there I was amazed, they have great quality bud and concentrates, and really great prices. Joey is always super helpful with informing me on the new products they carry and this is also the ONLY dispensary I've found in Tahlequah that carries quality bud at quality prices. With accurate tests results and accurate education on what they carried. Stoneys is now my new home dispensary, and I'm proud to call it that.