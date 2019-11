mrbenzter on December 27, 2018

I came down for a visit from Oregon, where legalization has been around for a few more years. Although the pricing and taxes are a bit higher, it’s nice to be able to visit California and be able to buy weed. That said, this is my first dispensary in this state and the experience was truly on par with my favorite dispensaries in Oregon and Washington. After a quick discussion, the bud tender matched my needs and I was on my way with a 15 percent first time discount under budget. The people are extremely friendly, knowledgeable and helpful. You can tell they genuinely enjoy what they do and that makes a huge difference in the experience. The products I got were excellent. I wish they were in my neighborhood in Portland. I definitely will be back when I return for a visit.