Frosty257
I purchased a nigerian hash plant 1g preroll and a true blue durban 1g preroll and both had incredible mind and body effects.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
10 reviews
I purchased a nigerian hash plant 1g preroll and a true blue durban 1g preroll and both had incredible mind and body effects.
Knowledgeable, friendly and generous. Wouldn't want to buy from anyone else.
Hey thanks for taking the time and for the support! glad we can help : )
I have never met such passionate and knowledgeable professionals in the industry. I have found them to be a great resource and have personally referred my own medical patients to Strainkeepers with profound results. I have the utmost respect and gratitude for the dedication and commitment that Strainkeepers does for the clients they serve. Kudos!!!
Thank you for your support! we're so glad to be of assistance to the medical community and love being a part of forging a new relationship to managing personal health for all of us Mainers! Thank you for your good work : )
Their strains are 🔥🔥🔥 and i've always had great service from the strainkeeper team 🤙🏾
Hey! Thanks so much for the support. Always love turning new folks on to ancient hard to find strains! Glad we can help : )
I would highly recommend strain keeper they always have a good assortment of edibles and their flower products are fresh my caregiver Scott is awesome
Very happy with the products and service. Very knowledgeable staff and helpful in selecting the correct products for my needs.
I can send my symptoms to the Strainkeeper. They reply with an abundance of information and options for pain/anxiety/insomnia/adhd/diabetes, and others. I not only consider the team a valuable resource, but like friends with all of their customers best interests in mind. Thanks
Great serves very knowledgeable with information. Very satisfied costumer.
Awesome product and people!
Amazing Vibes. Great customer service. Great people.