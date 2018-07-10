Dlabrie on May 3, 2019

I’m beyond happy with the A1 service they have ALWAYS given us every time we go in there no matter who’s working they are beyond amazing! They have some of the best strains we have had! Hands down The Grease Monkey is FIRE! Thank you again for being such an awesome company! You will definitely have my business for a while 😁 and I make sure to tell everyone we talk to about you guys! Thanks again! ❤️