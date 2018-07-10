420YeetIt
I always buy my stuff from here. Tax prices included in all pricing on product which makes it easy and convenient.
4.7
10 reviews
Always great pricing and products!
Amazing service and products! Never disappointed!
The store layout is very cool and has a great staff. Prices are amazing as well.
Love this place. Great vibes and the medicated drinks are on point.
Got A1 on my first visit, great bud, seeds all through the bag, I dont like that the flower comes pre packaged I prefer places where they weigh the flower in front of you so you can see it and smell it before you decide to buy, every preroll I have gotten has had at least 2 seeds in each one :( otherwise a good store, the gummy worms are great but would not recommend the watermelon slice gummies
I love everyone at SFA! They take care of their patients. As a BELOW KNEE AMPUTEE, and outrageous health issues, they really are a compassionate care dispensary. Saved my mental and physical health many, many times. ♥️🍓
I’m beyond happy with the A1 service they have ALWAYS given us every time we go in there no matter who’s working they are beyond amazing! They have some of the best strains we have had! Hands down The Grease Monkey is FIRE! Thank you again for being such an awesome company! You will definitely have my business for a while 😁 and I make sure to tell everyone we talk to about you guys! Thanks again! ❤️
Awesome place with awesome people definitely a place to stop at if you need anything
The best people in the medical business. They have never had the slightest bit of rudeness. The quality of their products is downright outstanding