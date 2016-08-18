Jmanx on January 5, 2019

Bait & Switch 1.0 So, they changed their prices in 2019, or in other words, they are screwing us in 2019. They took away the 60.00 OZ and made the Bronze level AKA Sticks & Stones the 60.00 OZ now. So, no more introductions to Silver level or Gold Level at 60.00. From now on, it is shit weed all the time with no exception at 60.00 and you will need to pay DOUBLE to get a Silver level product. I thought the 60 OZ was genius as a way to market there weed strains, and to attract new business, and to move weed, however, I was looking for a good deal with quality weed when I came to SF, and I am once again on the hunt. Goodbye SF, you think way to highly of yourselves, bro. PS The one who thought of this new lame plan needs to be dismissed. You will see. Just keep watching that pie chart, corp SF.