Cubby_James
Friendly and knowledgeable staff, chill vibe, excellent flower and edibles (haven’t tried the concentrates... yet! 👌
A must stop. High quality and the best deals in town.
Talk about quality and customer service without high prices. The deals were amazing. The flower selection of sour amnesia, AK-47 and Flo are my favorites from here. Please have more prerolls. Definitely recommend you stop here.
Love it ....n....I'd highly recommended this place ...
Thank you, @mswaters46! Hope to see you again soon!
This place was our day 2 stop on our visit to Trinidad. Awesome prices, deals and selection. I tried a mix n match (Church, Berkel, and Platinum Banana Kush) and it was just ridiculously superb
Hi @Lucii_B306, thank you very much for the 5-star review! We really appreciate your positive feedback and we hope that you can visit us again soon!
Most Awesome dispensery ever. Most friendly Budtenders. Owner doesn't believe in trying to make all profit on one sale. Prices are right there. Bye, time to Burn.
Hi @Wadesbear, thank you very much for the 5-star review! Hope to see you again soon!
I actually wasn't going to shop SF. Glad I changed my mind. I got a great product for a great price. Bud tender Jayde was as good as I've had the pleasure to learn from. And she's pretty. (yes I used the P word).
Hey @will6708, thanks for your positive review! Hope to see you again soon!
loved everything about it! great atmosphere and place in general!
Hey @mansoncharles, thanks for the positive review! Don't forget to ask your Budtender about our flower hours for additional discounts!
So welcoming and friendly. smells amazing. love the vibe! definitely will be back :)
Hey @brandimarie1988, thank you for your 5-star review! We appreciate your business and hope to see you again soon! Don't forget to ask our Budtenders about our daily deals next time you stop by.
absolutely awesome!! knew exactly what they where talking about, and where all about customer service!! will definitely be back! amazing bud!!
Thank you so much for the feedback, @dereklopez2012!! We look forward to the next time you stop by!