Sunday Goods Dispensary - Phoenix Airport
Sunday Goods Dispensary - Phoenix Airport
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Sunday Goods Dispensary - Phoenix Airport

PhoenixArizona
1951.0 miles away
Loading...
272 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

Sunday Goods Dispensary - Phoenix Airport

Sunday Goods is here to make people Feel Good with a cannabis experience that's just right. Order pickup and visit us at our Phoenix Airport location! Open to Medical patients & Adult-Use customers. Elevate your life with premium, high desert cannabis. Enjoy organic, Dutch Glass Greenhouse, hydroponically-cultivated cannabis from our Sunday Goods brand, or peruse a curated selection of the best products on the market. We accept cash & card. Roll up and #feelgood.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 2
2312 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ
Send a message
Call (480) 621-6901
Visit website
License 00000114DCPD00232092
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
8am - 8pm
monday
8am - 8pm
tuesday
8am - 8pm
wednesday
8am - 8pm
thursday
8am - 8pm
friday
8am - 8pm
saturday
8am - 8pm

Photos of Sunday Goods Dispensary - Phoenix Airport

Show all photos

1 Review of Sunday Goods Dispensary - Phoenix Airport

4.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere