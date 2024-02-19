dispensary
Medical & Recreational
Sunday Goods Dispensary - Phoenix Airport
1951.0 miles away
272 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Sunday Goods Dispensary - Phoenix Airport
Sunday Goods is here to make people Feel Good with a cannabis experience that's just right. Order pickup and visit us at our Phoenix Airport location! Open to Medical patients & Adult-Use customers. Elevate your life with premium, high desert cannabis. Enjoy organic, Dutch Glass Greenhouse, hydroponically-cultivated cannabis from our Sunday Goods brand, or peruse a curated selection of the best products on the market. We accept cash & card. Roll up and #feelgood.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 2
2312 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ
License 00000114DCPD00232092
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
8am - 8pm
monday
8am - 8pm
tuesday
8am - 8pm
wednesday
8am - 8pm
thursday
8am - 8pm
friday
8am - 8pm
saturday
8am - 8pm
Photos of Sunday Goods Dispensary - Phoenix Airport
Show all photos