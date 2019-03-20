Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I’m happy with my purchase just wish you would but more quality in to the wicks of the carts
WINKINGEYE
on March 29, 2019
Ryan and the Sundog crew are the best around hands down! Knowledge of cannabis, and quality are five-star all day! Keep up the good work boys! Ryan 2.0 rocks my world!
bhross21
on March 29, 2019
Been reliably buying from Sundog for months, and they have consistently blown me away with every delivery I’ve gotten. From the knowledge of sundog employees, to quality of all their products. Give em a try and you won’t want to deal with another crew.
Milekia
on March 25, 2019
Called this delivery service for the first time today I’m very glad I did. Hugh was able to arrive within an hour and insisted on me letting taste my cartridges before I purchased. Also with a mm card you can pay with plastic which is so convenient! And got coupons for future orders. Excellent value!
ShoelessJoe
on March 21, 2019
Sundog is the best medical delivery service I have used in Maine. Their drivers are helpful, super fast and easy to talk to. Highly recommended.
Oh, and be sure to try their carts... :D