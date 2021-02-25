Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept
the Terms of Use
and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Sunnyside is a new kind of medical and adult-use cannabis shop offering adults 21+ a friendly place to explore high-quality marijuana products to improve everyday wellness.
Adult-use sales hours are from 3PM-8PM daily.