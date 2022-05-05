I have realized that since the new ownership of this place, Cresco labs is stealing the budtenders tips. They no longer get paid what they made before. Tips are a crucial part of their wage. A dollar stolen from the budtenders is a dollar stolen from the customers too because the few that DO TIP WANT THAT MONEY to go to the worker not the BOSS'S BOSS. The weed is high priced here. But it's good quality. Budtenders are ALWAYS friendly and helpful and they DESERVE their tips, not Cresco. If they are going to steal their tips, (which they obviously feel they have the power to do) the least they could do is tell the customers so we know WHO it's going to. don't tip cresco labs. I'd still buy from them but I won't be tipping cresco labs. I'd rather flush it than tip people who steal from working class folks.