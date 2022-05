I have been a customer of Cultivate since they originally opened. I have always had a wonderful experiences. I thought the product was fantastic and the staff was amazing. Ever since it has switched over to Sunnyside it has been nothing but a nightmare. They are almost always out of the product that I order. The new staff is not nearly as pleasant. Every single time I have tried to enter the store I have had to wait in extremely long lines.other people who have medical are free to go in front of me when I've been out in the cold for 20 minutes waiting to pick up a joint which I took the time to pre-order so I would not have to wait. That is absolutely ridiculous in my opinion. Not only have you lost me as a customer but every single person I know will no longer go there and we will be recommending garden remedies to anyone who asks. They have their shit together you guys should contact them if you would like to find out how to effectively run a business.