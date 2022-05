My budtender Zack at Leicester mass cultivate was super helpful in explaining all the strands I had gotten especially since he knew I hadn’t tried any of them, and get this, he knew because he asked and seemed truly interested in explaining what each strand was good for. Not to mention the quality of there beautiful ladies and the selection. Only thing is there is a 1 eighth minimum but the pricing still gets progressively lower as you go from 1/8 to 1/4 etc... Overall really good experience and this will be my recreational spot til I get my license. Thx cultivate!!!!