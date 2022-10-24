Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary Orlando - West
Sunnyside Dispensary Orlando - West brings double the sun to the City Beautiful! Our second location in the greater Orlando area offers a wide array of medical products for pick up, as well as delivery service out of our Fern Park location across town. We’re here for amusement park aficionados and central Florida natives alike – come by and experience a new kind of cannabis dispensary!
- Two One Plant 8ths for $70, 3 for $90. - Two 1g One Plant Live Rosin concentrates for $140, 3 for $198. - $30 Select 8ths-strains to come (strains subject to change). - 5 whole flower pre-rolls for $60. - 3 Live THCa One Plant Sand for $180. - Sunnyside Chews 2 for $45, 3 for $65, 4 for $80 .