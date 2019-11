51510girl on September 6, 2019

This store was clean, neat and most important of all, organized. They have written menus on their counters that describe exactly what they have, what type (Indica/Sativa/Hybrid), the qualities of the strain (SO helpful), and the prices. I recently moved from Salem and did a lot of research both online and in-stores. I was looking for the best deals and a place that I felt comfortable. I don’t like change and I wanted to find One Place that I could count on. One place that, well, checked all my boxes. I’m at the age ( let’s just say mature :)) where quality is important as well as not getting ripped off. Let me say I researched from Grand Ronde through Otis and on down through Lincoln City. Do your research-or not. Believe me when I tell you... I don’t BS. I’m a straight shooter. I tell it like it is. Nobody is comping me anything and I just met these folks today. They’re 😎.