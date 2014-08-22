Marisel4
Awesome customer service! Very helpful and willing to help you find the best deal.
4.8
10 reviews
This is my go to dispensary. I am happy with the service and the selection is fantastic. They always give good info about your purchase.
Beware do ur math or get ripped off. stopped by today on 2.23.2019 for papa select P.a.d which was bogo 50% off . Sadly not only they did not try ripping me off by trying to charge me 185 out the door for $135 plus tax. medical tax is 25% . on $135 should of been $168.75 and even if they charge the standard 34.5% for recreational it would be $181.57 still under $185. Then wouldn't honor a referal or ftp deal which states "25% off your entire purchase" becarefull and do your math before you walk in to this store
Solid service, Would recommend, would come back again!
They have a really great selection and super friendly budtenders. Love that I’m able to get in and check out quickly. Also a fan of their deals!!
Bad place, bad attitude, acting as if I need them more than they need me. Asked them about strains that is 80%+ Sativa, they didn't know to tell and Were extremely rude to me To the point I felt uncomfortable. When I wanted to check the specs Of the sativa stain I might get on my phone than they told me I cannot and at the end refused to serve me as if I'm doing something fishy, I just wanted to know the strain I'm buying and their lack of knowledge Didn't make it easier for me. Do not recall when I was ever treated so badly :( There's a lot of amazing Shops in the area with only fresh stuff And alot of knowledge and great sales. Had a bad experience with them before but gave it another chance Since its really close to me, My wife also told me same thing after her visit there so stay away if you have a choice. Hope It helps :)
The location is easily accessible but parking can be a problem.
Great Staff thast is very helpful and friendly. Large selection of buds and edibles with prices that fit any budget...these nice folks are now my neighborhood shop.
We try to have a wide variety for our patients! Thanks for leaving us a review!
This place is great everytime. They're always super nice and great deals. I'll be back for sure!
Thank you for your awesome review! We appreciate you!
very helpful and knowledgeable of all products. New comer with vapes and my bud tender... man!! amazing!! she was able to put me up on game with all vape products and cartridges, recommend nothing but dank! ill for sure be back
We're happy to hear you had a great first time with us! We hope to see you again soon!