Leahloolabelle on September 12, 2019

I love the prerolls and am in there often whenever I can getting more. Not the best rolled I’ve had but the herb stand true to the name of superb! Often there is only one person and at times it seems to be just a bit empty and frigid and too big of a space and I often wonder why I never see more traffic when I’m there or more than the two faces I’ve seen. I’m guessing the location kinda sets them away from a lot of traffic but it does make my trips fast of being in and out. Definitely stop in and get a $5 preroll and did I also mention it’s 1g? So super suberb!