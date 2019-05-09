Tlovett
quality much like home grown won't be back
4.6
10 reviews
The flower is seriously lacking quality. I bought 5 different strains and every single one lacked in quality. I don't have a super high tolerance and it took several bong hits to even feel anything (on every strain I purchased) which was a head change high at most. Calling this medicine is inacurrate. Also, I believe it was the MK strain. Yeah, loaded with seed shucklings. Avoid this place. Don't waste your time or hard earned money. There are so many dispensaries to choose from. Sorry Superb Herb but it's the truth. I'm not out to hurt any business but when you take my money and give me bad medicine you can bet your ass I'm going to spread the word. You better up your game.
I’m not a fan of their flower. I’ve gotten numerous strains And they’re all super weak. Smoke a whole preroll before it’ll affect you. My tolerance is not high at all, usually a bowl is good enough for me but I’d have to pack it three times to get a buzz. This is the only place I have this issue.
Awesome flower and prerolls. I definitely recommend this dispensary. Great service as well.
I have been buying my prerolls from here for a few months, now. After your first visit, you will recommend this establishment to all of your loved ones. 10/10.
"Budtender" very rude. Felt rushed, poor quality products
I love the prerolls and am in there often whenever I can getting more. Not the best rolled I’ve had but the herb stand true to the name of superb! Often there is only one person and at times it seems to be just a bit empty and frigid and too big of a space and I often wonder why I never see more traffic when I’m there or more than the two faces I’ve seen. I’m guessing the location kinda sets them away from a lot of traffic but it does make my trips fast of being in and out. Definitely stop in and get a $5 preroll and did I also mention it’s 1g? So super suberb!
Great Service and you cant beat the $5 prerolls.
You can't buy more than 10gs on most strains and the options are already so limited. The guy working told me about being rude to customers and said this wasn't his "real job." No thanks.
Overheard a employee. Say “I’m not a bud tender, I just work here. I don’t give a fuck what you buy.” If this is how you train your employees, I won’t be back here.