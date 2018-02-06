NEVER AGAIN. Besides the 2 hour wait... I called Supurb to get a little more insight in regards to protocol and what to expect since I’m new to having my meds delivered. Well let’s just say the only valid and honest response I got was “I don’t really know, we’re fairly new so you’d have to contact the dispensary that you ordered from.” So much for costumer service... so then I ask the Supurb employee why can’t I select other dispensaries that are either closer to me or one that I like. His response “I’m not sure but we match you to the one closest to you”..... the closest one apparently is 10 miles away... mind you I live a mile away from 3 dispensaries.... so of course I’m forced to call the dispensary “Nirvana” after speaking with I believe Dan. He advises me that they are short staffed so delivery is being delayed... completely understandable. So I can wait my 2 hours. Once we disconnected the call I get a lovely text message that says “your order has been cancelled”... so at this point I feel like I’m dealing with a bunch of pot head immature little kids that think this is a recreational drug and not my accurately prescribed and much needed medication... I spoke to the manager who was apologetic and advised that my order we’ll be sent out next due to the inconvenience. Of course I had to re submit my order AGAIN due to someone else’s careless mistake. I also work in medical and I run a medical office successfully. I asked for the owners name or when I can reach out to him so I can possibly give some business advise and pointers since proper management and protocol procedures seems to be lacking. So if you like long waits, short staffed facilities, careless employees and unprofessionalism. Then this is your spot!!!! Lol for me however. It’s all about quality. I don’t know who to blame. Supurb or Nirvana but both lacked in every aspect.