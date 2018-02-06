About this dispensary
Supurb Delivery 2
Delivery has never been EASIER at WWW.SUPURB.COM! Supurb is Arizona's PREMIER on-demand delivery platform connecting patients directly with neighborhood dispensaries, providing you with the highest quality medicine Valley Wide with FREE Delivery Available! Ordered right from your mobile device, tablet, or pc!! We make sure to partner with dispensaries of the highest quality to ensure each patient has safe, convenient and affordable access to their medicine, guaranteed! Signing up with Supurb is EASY!! - Go to www.supurb.com - Create an account - Enter your address - Choose from hundreds of products available for delivery by the one of our partnered dispensaries - Submit your order, and sit back and relax. You will be notified every step of the way as your dispensary will deliver straight to you! Delivery available 7 days a week! Delivery hours may vary depending on which dispensary you select. Are you a dispensary or vendor interested in partnering with Supurb? Go to www.supurb.com/partnerships and fill out a form telling us a little bit about yourself. We will contact you shortly after! FOLLOW US! Instagram: @supurbdelivery Facebook: www.facebook.com/supurbdelivers