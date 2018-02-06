16 Reviews of Supurb Delivery 2
Sort by
Most Helpful
f........x
February 6, 2018
NEVER AGAIN. Besides the 2 hour wait... I called Supurb to get a little more insight in regards to protocol and what to expect since I’m new to having my meds delivered. Well let’s just say the only valid and honest response I got was “I don’t really know, we’re fairly new so you’d have to contact the dispensary that you ordered from.” So much for costumer service... so then I ask the Supurb employee why can’t I select other dispensaries that are either closer to me or one that I like. His response “I’m not sure but we match you to the one closest to you”..... the closest one apparently is 10 miles away... mind you I live a mile away from 3 dispensaries.... so of course I’m forced to call the dispensary “Nirvana” after speaking with I believe Dan. He advises me that they are short staffed so delivery is being delayed... completely understandable. So I can wait my 2 hours. Once we disconnected the call I get a lovely text message that says “your order has been cancelled”... so at this point I feel like I’m dealing with a bunch of pot head immature little kids that think this is a recreational drug and not my accurately prescribed and much needed medication... I spoke to the manager who was apologetic and advised that my order we’ll be sent out next due to the inconvenience. Of course I had to re submit my order AGAIN due to someone else’s careless mistake. I also work in medical and I run a medical office successfully. I asked for the owners name or when I can reach out to him so I can possibly give some business advise and pointers since proper management and protocol procedures seems to be lacking. So if you like long waits, short staffed facilities, careless employees and unprofessionalism. Then this is your spot!!!! Lol for me however. It’s all about quality. I don’t know who to blame. Supurb or Nirvana but both lacked in every aspect.
D........r
February 3, 2018
sorry place to order from waited 1 hour and 30 min just for the guy to get here and say they dont carry change so he cancelled my order. b.s.
d........e
January 26, 2018
Ordered an hour and a half before they closed and I got a call and half hour after they closed saying that the car broke down. My first order with them. My last.
j........y
January 25, 2018
that mistory og is FIRE! keep bringing that
J........3
January 25, 2018
Haven't been let down by these cats yet! Always a breeze.
T........a
January 25, 2018
i <3 how you work with different dispensarys, cool i can try them all haha
T........d
January 16, 2018
Horrible.. I ordered 2 cartridges and a battery and they couldn't even get it right.. They called to tell me they were out of a certain strain. I said okay that's fine and picked another strain that was available.. The delivery driver was nice and got there pretty quick. When I opened my bag to see my stuff I definitely didn't get the strain I asked for. I don't think I'll be using Supurb again just because they messed my order up and charged almost 30$ for a delivery fee. I'll stick with the other delivery services cause there's no delivery fees and they get my order correct everytime.
A........n
December 24, 2017
Quality was awesome the flowers awesome and service was great and good delivery time.
c........0
November 22, 2017
my favorite
O........0
November 15, 2017
Im not good with computers but this site was incredibly easy to use. Had my meds in an hour and a half
C........n
November 15, 2017
Great deals for a delivery service!
r........R
November 11, 2017
15min delivery? exactly why ill keeping ordering from home 💯
7........0
October 27, 2017
Can't be this service. My boy Mark is always coming thru with that 🔥🔥. Glad they run the same deals as nirvana $30 top shelf eighths are a life saver.
k........0
October 27, 2017
The only delivery in town that dos it right. customer service is above and beyond
T........3
October 27, 2017
Meds made easy!
S........e
October 17, 2017
Most useful service in town! Might never leave the house again