Surf City Original
About this dispensary
Surf City Original
2649 41st Ave, Soquel, CA
License C10-0000659-LIC
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
2 Reviews of Surf City Original
B........m
November 2, 2018
I love the quaint top of the mountain location. I went originally for their Vet CBD,for my little Boston Terrier. I have tried many great edibles, & they keep their H&H well stocked. I have also witnessed their impeccable product quality. They will Not sell inferior products. As a local I feel lucky to have found this little gem.
g........2
June 29, 2018
Very welcoming atmosphere. They are small but had each item I asked about. Jack Herer great.