Cannabis12016 on August 2, 2019

Had a great all around experience twice. First,I am just a Florida M.MJ. patient,not an employee of this Suterra. The true ribbon cutting is Aug 8th,the store is clean and as soon as you walk in your greated by two of the sweetest hostesses.You also are greeted by the manager, who took his time to introduce himself,but on my first visit directed me to a strain possible better suited for my condition. Low and behold he was right as a few days ago went for 2nd visit.So check out the deals they offer on first visit large discount, then second time you get one,but then on Aug 8th ,25% off all store items,swag ,food good place to meet other patients. Ok,the real deal the products, definitely advise the relief series and as stated as per the manager the Jimmy Buffet surfing in the wind.Now my first time I was amazed at the medicine but was using alot, then I was advised correct way and honestly, best product in State right now to really help chronic patients. All employees make you feel welcome, to the registry check, talking and learning from the manager/owner ,I know all their names, but not sure they want them posted.I gave it a 5 stars ,at this moment they are still awaiting flower,but I heard it will be worth the wait,they gave 5 Florida Stores the ok,so just waiting. I say go on the website check out prices,use discounts and you will be writing your own review. Hope to chill on Aug 8th with you. Regard a loyal customer