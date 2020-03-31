630 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 189
Show All 114
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$195
Deals
We Now Deliver!
Curated cannabis delivered straight to your door. Save time & order online. Free delivery on orders over $75 20% off your first order at Sweetflower.com with code BRINGIT
Must be within a 5 mile radius. Cash only.
We Now Deliver!
Curated cannabis delivered straight to your door. Save time & order online. Free delivery on orders over $75 20% off your first order at Sweetflower.com with code BRINGIT
Must be within a 5 mile radius. Cash only.
All Products
Good Flower - SFV OG - 3.5g
from Good Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
True OG by Edie Parker
from Edie Parker
21.98%
THC
0.06%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$231 gram
$231 gram
Hades OG by Bloom Farms
from BLOOM FARMS
23.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Hades OG
Strain
$51⅛ ounce
$51⅛ ounce
Mai Tai by Sessions Supply Co.
from Sessions Supply Co.
21.67%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mai Tai Cookies
Strain
$46⅛ ounce
$46⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake by Marley Natural
from Marley Natural
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$46⅛ ounce
$46⅛ ounce
Trident by Marley Natural
from Marley Natural
4.3%
THC
11.5%
CBD
Trident
Strain
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
Lowell - Purple Gorilla - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Original Glue by Marley Natural
from Marley Natural
25.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
Black Haze by Legacy Strains
from Legacy Strains
24.54%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Black Haze
Strain
$52⅛ ounce
$52⅛ ounce
Slymer by CRU Cannabis
from CRU Cannabis
22.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Slymer
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Lemon Diesel by CRU Cannabis
from CRU Cannabis
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Diesel
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Cheer by Canndescent
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Titan OG by Northern Emeralds
from Northern Emeralds
26%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Titan OG
Strain
$211 gram
$211 gram
Snow Dream by A Golden State
from A Golden State
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Orange Creamsicle by THC Design
from THC Design
25.94%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$43⅛ ounce
Claybourne Co. - 501st OG - 1g
from Unknown Brand
26.05%
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
Claybourne Co. - Vanilla Cake - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
23.82%
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
Lowell - Chem 4 - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
THC Design - 24K - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
24.43%
THC
___
CBD
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
THC Design - Lemon Cake OG - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
23.75%
THC
___
CBD
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
Black Mamba by CRU Cannabis
from CRU Cannabis
22.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Mamba
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Doc's OG by Bloom Farms
from BLOOM FARMS
22.01%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Doc's OG
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Vanilla Wafer OG by Pina
from Pina
19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Vanilla Wafer OG
Strain
$138½ ounce
$138½ ounce
Mendo Breath by Claybourne Co
from Claybourne Co.
24.71%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$48⅛ ounce
Pink Boost Goddess by Flow Kana
from Flow Kana
11.72%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Pink Boost Goddess
Strain
$52⅛ ounce
$52⅛ ounce
Peach Ozz by Good Flower
from Good Flower
19.15%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Peach Ozz
Strain
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
Samoa by Good Flower
from Good Flower
21.89%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Samoa Kush
Strain
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
King Louie by The Cure Company
from The Cure Company
26.24%
THC
0.07%
CBD
King Louie
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
SFV OG by Edie Parker
from Edie Parker
20.11%
THC
0.04%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$231 gram
$231 gram
Canndescent - 2 Jar Box Set - Calm 117/Connect 411 - 7g
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$110¼ ounce
$110¼ ounce
Canndescent - Charge 514 - 3.5g
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$56⅛ ounce
$56⅛ ounce
Canndescent - Create 316 - 1g
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 gram
$211 gram
Canndescent - Create 313 - 1g
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 gram
$211 gram
Canndescent - Cruise 215 - 1g
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 gram
$211 gram
99 Cookies by Edie Parker
from Edie Parker
19.34%
THC
0.02%
CBD
99 Cookies
Strain
$231 gram
$231 gram
Canndescent - Charge 515 - 1g
from Canndescent
26.59%
THC
___
CBD
$211 gram
$211 gram
Guava Jelly by Pure Beauty
from Pure Beauty
2.04%
THC
8.23%
CBD
Guava Jelly
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Purple Punch by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
22.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
Strawberry Banana by THC Design
from THC Design
27.11%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
Lemon Meringue by THC Design
from THC Design
22.1%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
12345 ... 16