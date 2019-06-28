swentzz on September 4, 2019

Sweet Flower is always such a welcoming and inviting experience! Everyone there is always so kind and helpful in finding what will suit you best based on the vibe and feel you hope for. They are all very knowledgeable on not only the products they have but cannabis in general. You can really see the quality in what they offer and the length that they will go to make sure you are happy with what you end up getting. The times I have gone back in they ask me how I felt about my previous purchase to get an understanding of what I may or may not like. They provide their honest opinion and take your preferences into consideration! Sweet Flower is amazing and I’m always happy to go back!