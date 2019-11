Neea on December 29, 2017

So I called the store on christmas eve looking to get a pain relieving balm for my mother who suffers from chronic back pain. The lady on the phone was very helpful and talked to me for about 10 minutes talking about different ones available and what would work best. I was really interested in getting the medicine farms dragon balm and she had told me it was 45 dollars which is fantastic compared to other shops in Eugene that charge 60. The issue I have is that I was never told of any sort of sale and assumed that they always priced it at 45. I went in to get the balm today and there seemed to be a misunderstanding. The guy was really nice about it but said that on the weekends they have discounts and happy hours on Fridays but that it would still not bring the price down to the 45 the lady on the phone told me. What bothers me is that as someone who has worked in sales and retail, you should always tell the customer when stores have sales and how long the sale goes till. If I had known I only had Christmas eve to get it for that price or to at least hold the girl accountable for her price mistake I would have attempted in my hectic last minute errands to drive out to the store to pick it up. Now I'm just upset and annoyed I was given false information. I think a good learning experience here is to train employees to be knowledgeable of sales and discounts and to communicate that to customers.