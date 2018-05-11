385 products
Weed Wednesday!
Valid 11/5/2018 – 5/21/2020
10% off ALL flower & PRE-ROLLS every WEDNESDAY!
10% stackable with military, senior, and marijuana worker's permits discounts. No discounts stack more than 30%. OLCC Restrictions apply.
Staff picks
Geist Grow Seeds - HSO Pure CBD
from Geist Grow
___
THC
___
CBD
$120each
$120each
Geist Grow Seeds - Lemon Garlic OG
from Geist Grow
___
THC
___
CBD
$120each
$120each
All Products
Blue City Diesel
from OreKron (Oregon)
14.32%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue City Diesel
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
SFV OG x Triangle Kush
from High Ridge Farms
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG x Triangle Kush
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$115.2½ ounce
$230.41 ounce
Tangie Valley
from OreKron (Oregon)
17.23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tangie Valley
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$86.4½ ounce
$172.81 ounce
Purple Gjallahorn
from Full Circle Pharms
17.56%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Purple Gjallarhorn
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
Sour Tangie
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
18.53%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Bleugenius
from Eugenius
0.68%
THC
15.31%
CBD
Bleugenius
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
99 Problems
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
24.43%
THC
0.2%
CBD
99 Problems
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$115.2½ ounce
$230.41 ounce
Wookie Girl '91
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
17.47%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Wookie Girl '91
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Northern Wreck
from 45th Parallel Farms
26.95%
THC
1.01%
CBD
Northern Wreck
Strain
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Starkiller OG
from Shango
26.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Starkiller OG
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$115.2½ ounce
$230.41 ounce
Golden Glue - TRIM BAG
from Greenworks Farms
21.52%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Golden Glue
Strain
$7.2⅛ ounce
$7.2⅛ ounce
$14.4¼ ounce
$28.8½ ounce
$45.61 ounce
White 99
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
24.22%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$115.2½ ounce
$230.41 ounce
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
from Wild Flower Farms
17.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$86.4½ ounce
$172.81 ounce
Lemon Ozium
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
26.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Ozium
Strain
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
STICKY FARMS - Memory Loss A Bud
from Sticky Farms
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Modified Bananas
from Shango
33.73%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Modified Bananas
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$43.2⅛ ounce
$86.4¼ ounce
$168½ ounce
$3121 ounce
ACDC x Purple Trainwreck
from East Fork Cultivars
9.37%
THC
13.6%
CBD
ACDC x Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$86.4½ ounce
$172.81 ounce
Gamma Banana - SEEDED - END OF JAR
from Sticky Farms
27.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Gamma Banana
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
Stickyicky - SEEDED - END OF JAR
from Sticky Farms
26.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Stickyicky
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
Granddaddy Purple - END OF JAR
from Sticky Farms
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
Citrus Sap - END OF JAR
from Cannananda
28.12%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Citrus Sap
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
Metalhead - END OF JAR
from Sticky Farms
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Metalhead
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
Powdered Donuts
from High Latitude Farms
30.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Powdered Donuts
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$43.2⅛ ounce
$86.4¼ ounce
$168½ ounce
$3121 ounce
Black Dahlia
from Eugenius
32.61%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Black Dahlia
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$43.2⅛ ounce
$86.4¼ ounce
$168½ ounce
$3121 ounce
I95 x TK
from Ganja Girl
22.68%
THC
0.07%
CBD
I95 x TK
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Sirius Black
from Black Crow Grow
21.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Sirius Black
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Greenworks Farms - Cinex
from Greenworks Farms
21.06%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cinex
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Larry OG
from Eugenius
29.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
STICKY FARMS - Sticky Bitch - A-BUDS
from Sticky Farms
26.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sticky Bitch
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Buddies 1g Dripper - Blue Frost x Platinum Purple Live Resin Dripper
from Buddies Brand
68.5%
THC
0.43%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$361 gram
$361 gram
Bobsled Extracts - Citrus Cooler
from Bobsled Extracts
61.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Cooler
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Mana Extracts Shatter - OG Kush
from Mana Extracts
65%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Siskiyou - THC RSO 1ml
from Siskiyou Sungrown
75.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$481 gram
$481 gram
White Label Extracts - Shatter - Clementine x Orange Juice
from White Label Extracts
72.01%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Clementine x Orange Juice
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Buddies 1g Dripper - Sunset Sherbet Live Resin Dripper
from Buddies Brand
63%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$361 gram
$361 gram
