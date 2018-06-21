Dannyella
Very helpful, nice, and knowledgeable. Great vibes. Always asking "so what do you have planned for the rest of the day" and wishing the rest of your day well.
4.7
10 reviews
Friendly, Helpful Staff and Best Quality Product, and Prices on the North Coast! They always have a great selection plus daily deals and worker permit/senior/military discounts! My Favorite Dispensary!! :-)
This shop is so nice and cute. The staff are always welcoming and helpful. Definitely recommend.
I love the staff and marijuana💚
Love their daily deals along with marijuana worker discounts! Great choices. Will always be my stop at the beach.
This place is a scam. I ordered online and they filled the bag with shake. It was hidden in the fold of the bag so I didn’t see it until I opened it when I got home. I will never visit any of their locations ever again. I use it for pain relief and they robbed me.
great variety, great customer service, great prices. worth the extra drive. I'm glad I reached before just running to the closest dispensary to my house!
This is the best shop in the area. The selection of products along with their weekly discounts is insane. This shop is the only shop I go to in town. I highly recommend you to visit and see the difference in person. Keep up the amazing work guys.
Good prices on concentrates! They actually had some bubble hash for a bit. The employees are all nice and chill. 5/5
Just moved up to the area not to long ago took a two month trip up the oregon coast and by far this dispensary has the best deals out of them all and new im a regular here 2 to 3 times a week