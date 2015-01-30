Susie2191 on October 30, 2019

It makes me sad to write this review because I really did like this dispensary. On Monday the 21st I went in and purchased an 8th of the GG4 from their discount flower. I went home and opened it up and it smelled soooo strong of mildew. I tried to ignore it because weed can smell a little weird sometimes and it was from their discount stuff. But when I smoked it all i could taste was an overwhelming strong mildew taste. I have been smoking for a long time and I have never had this issue before. I have never had weed have such an off putting flavor that I just couldn't smoke it. I was honestly scared for my health to smoke it because it just tasted exactly how mildew smells. I know they have a no refunds or returns policy but I was hoping maybe they could help me in this situation since it's a serious issue. I tried calling 6 times first thing in the morning with no answer. I ended up going in and the lady I spoke with didn't even act like she cared and told me I wasn't the only one who had complained about the mildew smell and taste of that strain. But that the manager looked at it and said he didn't see any mold. Well, no the weed looks fine, there is no visible mold. But that doesn't mean there isn't a mildew issue. She took my name and number and said the manager would call me. But I still haven't heard from the manager. Now I'm out $15 for the 8th and had to just throw the flower away because I won't risk my health to smoke it. I won't be going back to sweet tree again. They lost a regular customer with all of this. If they had even just acted like they cared in the least bit that would have been nice. Don't get the GG4 from A vant farms or gardens or whatever it is.