hc33
Grand daddy purp was in stock all day & Leafly showed them "updating" their menu accordingly while I'm at work. I get there and the associate tells me that that it sold out really fast. come on, man. Lesson learned... 100% call ahead
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Grand daddy purp was in stock all day & Leafly showed them "updating" their menu accordingly while I'm at work. I get there and the associate tells me that that it sold out really fast. come on, man. Lesson learned... 100% call ahead
I love the atmosphere here! They have awesome deals and badass clones!
It makes me sad to write this review because I really did like this dispensary. On Monday the 21st I went in and purchased an 8th of the GG4 from their discount flower. I went home and opened it up and it smelled soooo strong of mildew. I tried to ignore it because weed can smell a little weird sometimes and it was from their discount stuff. But when I smoked it all i could taste was an overwhelming strong mildew taste. I have been smoking for a long time and I have never had this issue before. I have never had weed have such an off putting flavor that I just couldn't smoke it. I was honestly scared for my health to smoke it because it just tasted exactly how mildew smells. I know they have a no refunds or returns policy but I was hoping maybe they could help me in this situation since it's a serious issue. I tried calling 6 times first thing in the morning with no answer. I ended up going in and the lady I spoke with didn't even act like she cared and told me I wasn't the only one who had complained about the mildew smell and taste of that strain. But that the manager looked at it and said he didn't see any mold. Well, no the weed looks fine, there is no visible mold. But that doesn't mean there isn't a mildew issue. She took my name and number and said the manager would call me. But I still haven't heard from the manager. Now I'm out $15 for the 8th and had to just throw the flower away because I won't risk my health to smoke it. I won't be going back to sweet tree again. They lost a regular customer with all of this. If they had even just acted like they cared in the least bit that would have been nice. Don't get the GG4 from A vant farms or gardens or whatever it is.
Harmony was super helpful and found me the best deal for my dollar for a live rosin cartridge !!! Doesn’t look as good on the outside as is does on the inside, reminded me to never judge a book by its cover !!! Also , next to dairy mart ... snacks to go with your cannabis!!!
love H.O.T.F always lit
prices for flower went to a little harsh, under 10$ a gram is still a bit much, to gutting your wallet. went here a lot in the past but the prices are so high every time I try to come again I just leave after viewing their menu. bad prices, not improving.
I'm very grateful for this staff. I have a congenital kidney problem which has caused me to lose work so money is very tight. They've helped me get the wax I need with the little money I have.
lovely people and atmosphere
I ordered online that way to be sure they have what i want and covenant to get to plus great service
A friend (and long time grower) remarked that he had heard Sweet Tree clones were both feeble and fickle … this after he learned that I’d purchased a few clones in lieu of starting from seeds this year. He was not wrong … the store and staff itself seemed to be fairly nice but the clones I purchased were most definitely NOT.
Sorry you were not happy with your clone purchase. We sell 150+ clones a week. Simply because of the nature of clones its difficult to guarantee every clone will grow the same or produce satisfactorily. If you would like to stop by we can discuss offering you a discount on future clones.