Jas85374 on November 22, 2019

While I usually rate this location five stars on everything, I have got to rate a full three stars on everything this time but it wasn't exactly their fault... I was unaware when placing my online order that the order would in fact put me over my allotment when trying to purchase it. Apparently they did not know this either until I actually walked three miles to the shop to pick it up... needless to say I was over my allotment by one gram and did not purchase anything so I walked three miles back home empty-handed. I just wish the shop had a way of finding that out before letting me place my order and get all the way to the shop. I still love this place and will be back Tuesday when my allotment is more freed up to hopefully purchase the same thing if it is still available.