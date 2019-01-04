284 products
Valid 4/1/2019
Receive 10% off of your purchase of $20 or more for first-time customers.
1 discount per visit. Discounts are NOT stack-able. Not to be combined with any other offer.
All Products
Sundae Driver 3.5G Flower
from Ember Valley
23.98%
THC
___
CBD
$52⅛ ounce
$52⅛ ounce
Caramel Apple 3.5G Flower
from A Golden State
24%
THC
___
CBD
$61⅛ ounce
$61⅛ ounce
Area 41 3.5G Flower
from Alien Labs
25.78%
THC
___
CBD
$76⅛ ounce
$76⅛ ounce
805 Glue Hybrid 3.5G Flower-Sungrown
from Pacific Stone
15.91%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ ounce
$22⅛ ounce
Blueberry Muffin 3.5G Flower
from Rosette
13%
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ ounce
$33⅛ ounce
Novium CBD Capsules (30 Pack)
from Novium
0%
THC
2.5%
CBD
$35each
$35each
1:1 Novium Chill Capsules (10 Pack)
from Novium
10mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Novium Comfort PM Capsules (30 Pack)
from Novium
10mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Novium Comfort AM Capsules (30 Pack)
from Novium
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$35each
$35each
XJ-13 3.5G Flower
from Humboldt's Finest
22%
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ ounce
$33⅛ ounce
Tangimal Cookies
from BLOOM FARMS
23.39%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
Sunset Sherbet 3.5G Flower
from Humboldt's Finest
20%
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ ounce
$33⅛ ounce
Platinum Candy Gelato 3.5G Flower
from Kuda Cannabis
25.07%
THC
___
CBD
$27⅛ ounce
$27⅛ ounce
GMO 3.5G Flower
from Up North
30.52%
THC
___
CBD
$54⅛ ounce
$54⅛ ounce
Purple Punch 3.5G Flower
from Marley Natural
20.6%
THC
___
CBD
$31⅛ ounce
$31⅛ ounce
Sunday Driver 3.5G Flower
from Marley Natural
22.7%
THC
___
CBD
$31⅛ ounce
$31⅛ ounce
Queso Madre 3.5G Flower
from Marley Natural
23.7%
THC
___
CBD
$31⅛ ounce
$31⅛ ounce
Jack Kraken 3.5G Flower
from Marley Natural Studio
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$54⅛ ounce
$54⅛ ounce
Zookies 3.5G Flower
from BLOOM FARMS
21.24%
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
Royal Sorbet 3.5G Flower
from Humboldt County Indoor
___
THC
___
CBD
$54⅛ ounce
$54⅛ ounce
XJ-13 3.5G Flower
from Humboldt County Indoor
___
THC
___
CBD
$54⅛ ounce
$54⅛ ounce
GG#4 3.5G Flower
from BLOOM FARMS
25.97%
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
Columbian Cookies 3.5G Flower
from Humboldt County Indoor
___
THC
___
CBD
$54⅛ ounce
$54⅛ ounce
Humboldt OG 3.5G Flower
from Humboldt County Indoor
___
THC
___
CBD
$54⅛ ounce
$54⅛ ounce
Mimosa 3.5G Flower
from Royal Budline
25.15%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Sour Snow 3.5G Flower
from Royal Budline
26.95%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Strawberry Banana 3.5G Flower
from peak
___
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ ounce
$33⅛ ounce
Dandy Land 3.5G Flower
from peak
___
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ ounce
$33⅛ ounce
ABX BOGO Gummies Buy ABX Product Get one for $10 - key lime
from ABX
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
$10each
ABX BOGO Gummies Buy ABX Product Get one for $10 - Strawberry
from ABX
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
$10each
ABX BOGO Gummies Buy ABX Product Get one for $10 - Mixed Berries
from ABX
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
$10each
Wedding Crashers 3.5G Flower
from West Coast SunRise
20.26%
THC
___
CBD
$31⅛ ounce
$31⅛ ounce
Purple Peakz 3.5G Flower
from West Coast SunRise
19.61%
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ ounce
$29⅛ ounce
Dream Walker 3.5g Flower
from Autumn Brand
19.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$29⅛ ounce
$29⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake Indica 3.5G Flower
from Pacific Stone
16.11%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ ounce
$22⅛ ounce
Sour Diesel 4G Pre Roll 5pk
from Kuda Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$221 gram
$221 gram
Banjo Sativa 3.5g Flower
from Pacific Stone
16.25%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ ounce
$22⅛ ounce
GSC 14G Flower
from Loyal Flower Co.
16.79%
THC
0%
CBD
$87½ ounce
$87½ ounce
GSC 3.5G Flower
from Loyal
16.79%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ ounce
$22⅛ ounce
Sunday Driver 14G Flower
from Loyal Flower Co.
17.54%
THC
0%
CBD
$87½ ounce
$87½ ounce
