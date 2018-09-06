Katnap916
They’re always amazing. Customer service is great. They’re very helpful.
Thank you so much for your awesome feedback! We appreciate your business.
4.9
10 reviews
Don't give 5 starts often but this place deserves them. Very professional and go out of their way to help. Top notch products 🎃👻
Thank you for the incredible review! We really appreciate your business.
Great knowledgeable staff
Thank you for the honest feedback! We appreciate your business. Can't wait to see you again soon.
I absolutely love coming here, everyone is always so nice and so helpful and they will always hell you find exactly what you're looking for. I live closer to the other dispensary but I will always drive a little extra to come to synergy. Everyone should definitely come here and check it out.
Wow! Thank you so much for the incredible compliments! We very much appreciate your business and your review.
Very friendly and accommodating staff!
Thank you so much for your feedback! We appreciate your business and hope to see you soon!
Will only go here. The people are amazing and have all the answers for any kind of question (will let you know about deals or events coming up based on what you purchased). Has kind of a spa feel very tranquil!
So happy to hear you had a great experience! Thank you so much for your business. Can't wait to see you again soon.
it's awesome frieldly people ty Erin who checked me out
Thank you for the great review. We really appreciate your feedback. See you soon!
Great service great products
Thank you for the positive feedback! We appreciate you shopping with us, can't wait to see you soon.
Friendliest people in town!!!
Thank you for the awesome compliment! We appreciate your business.
This was my first time to synergy and at first look I thought it would be my last because the lobby was packed. However the friendly service, very clean interior, and huge selection more than made up for the wait! I will be back!
Thank you so much for your patience with us! We appreciate your business and can't wait to see you in the future. For future reference, you are more than welcome to shop online with us @ www.synergy-redding.com, and skip the wait.