Deals
Tincture Tuesday
$2.00 off any tincture products
Limit one per customer per day, excludes sales & HOOKUP items Discounts can not be applied to "Hook Up" items. Must become a member to receive discounts. Discounts can be combined up to a total of 10% off. *'Hook Up' means never over $5 above cost and no other discounts can be applied
All Products
Chocolate Hashberry
from Unknown Brand
21.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$8


Banana Bread
from Pruf Cultivar
19.39%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Purple Kush
Strain
$10


Magic Melon
from Left Coast Standard
19.16%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mango Sherbert
Strain
$5


Shiskaberry
from Eleven Eleven
17.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$5


Blueberry Frost
from Unknown Brand
17.16%
THC
0%
CBD
$5


Cindy Blue
from Bishop Orchard
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$7


Jacks Grapes
from Mobelly Farms
20.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$5


Berry White
from Bishop Orchard
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$8


Alien Apple Warp
from Pruf Cultivar
20.41%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$10


Cakebomb
from Unknown Brand
23.87%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Face Off OG
Strain
$5


Cookies n Cream
from Eleven Eleven
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$5


Duct Tape
from Siren Cannabis
24.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$12


Rose City Shiska
from Unknown Brand
16.45%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$8


Lemongrass
from Left Coast Standard
18.63%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$5


Do - Si - Doe
from Zion Roots
21.78%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$10


Mendo Breath
from JJ Farms
24.03%
THC
0%
CBD
$10


Citrus Cindy
from Bishop Orchard
18.23%
THC
0%
CBD
$5


Dog Park
from Pruf Cultivar
28.71%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$14


Wedding Cake
from Unknown Brand
20.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$7


Willamette Valley Alchemy -Velvet Glove 1g Shatter
from Unknown Brand
74.13%
THC
0.16%
CBD
$20


Dab Factory - Hot Donna 1g Sugar Sauce
from Dab Factory
69.01%
THC
0%
CBD
$15


BeeHive - Animal Face 1g Badder
from Beehive Extracts
72.75%
THC
0.54%
CBD
$28


Hush - Chili Sticky 2:1 Shatter
from HUSH
21.1%
THC
40.2%
CBD
$15


Hush - Dolato Si Do 1.25g Live Resin Sugar Sauce
from HUSH
66%
THC
6.6%
CBD
$15


Angel - The Sauce 1g Live Resin
from Angel
52.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$15


Angel - Mob Boss 1g Live Resin
from Angel
49.5%
THC
0.23%
CBD
$15


Willamette Valley Alchemy - Powdered Donuts 1g Live Resin Sauce
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
59.26%
THC
0%
CBD
$33


Angel - CBD 1g Crystalline
from Angel
0%
THC
99.2%
CBD
$30


Elephant Extracts - Dog Cookies 1g Rosin
from Elephant Extracts
72.7%
THC
0.22%
CBD
$25


Willamette Valley Alchemy - Jelly Breath 1g Live Sauce
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
64.87%
THC
0%
CBD
$33


Hush - Contact Wifi 1g Shatter **HookUp**
from HUSH
62.5%
THC
0.71%
CBD
$11


Viola - Cookies Kush 1g Live Resin Sugar Sauce
from Viola
68.15%
THC
0%
CBD
$30


Anthology - Yetti 1g Live Resin Terp Badder
from Unknown Brand
69.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$23


BeeHive - Beach Wedding 1g Badder
from Beehive Extracts
66.6%
THC
1.01%
CBD
$28


FlapJax -Forbidden Fruit 1g Live Resin Sugar Sauce
from Flapjax Extracts
66.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$30


BeeHive - Sundog 1g Live Resin Badder
from Beehive Extracts
71.15%
THC
0.77%
CBD
$28


FlapJax - Humbolt Headband 1g Live Resin Sugar Sauce
from Flapjax Extracts
59.19%
THC
0%
CBD
$30


Hush - Willys Huckleberry Jam 1g Shatter **Hookup Item**
from HUSH
67%
THC
1.07%
CBD
$11


Hush - LA Cheese 1g Shatter **Hookup Item**
from HUSH
59.7%
THC
0.66%
CBD
$11


CO2 Company - Cherry Pie 1g Full Spectrum Cartridge
from The CO2 Company
73.4%
THC
3.7%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$30


123456