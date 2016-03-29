Irregular73
I've been here about 7 times now. The service is always wonderful, the variety and quality of product on hand is excellent and the deals are always superb. I know it's a little bit of a 'drive' for those in Grants Pass proper, but it is well worth it. For those just passing through, you can see it from I-5.
Thank you so much for leaving us a review! We appreciate your Tam Fam loyalty and the kind words of wonderful, excellent, and superb that you expressed!! We look forward to seeing you and your awesome energy soon :)