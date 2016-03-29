Cnasario on November 11, 2019

Love the location! It is a little out of town but definitely worth the drive. This is the only place I go to in town now and am hooked on the service. It is always clean and smells amazing. The layout is easy to navigate and the customer service is on point. The music is always awesome and the product is reasonably priced and also worth every penny. The staff is knowledgeable and is always a big help when I’m being indecisive.