First time medical patient and clearly your staff is having issues reading packages I did not get some of the flower I picked out and was charged rec tax. Also my 8th only weigh in at 3.4g and one of the staff was not properly wearing a mask. I will change my rating when the issues are corrected. *update* my order was partly corrected and they was not very friendly about it, lots of excuses. The customer service here at this point is not good enough for me to return again anytime soon.. Very unprofessional.