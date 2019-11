E.T420 on September 21, 2019

EDIT (Warning! NOW 1 STAR) - seed in prerolls (hermi bud- this adds more to what I said below, before this was discovered. On the positive I would say they are also a lot nicer. But that's about it. They also think they are above you because they got some strain training in their own fake buds. They think they know more than growers that been doing this more than half their life... please...(It was a one time deal. No longer nice) (2nd edit) Temescal wellness is selling cannabis with thca for the most part. Thca is not the same as thc! This bud is unripe and not cured at all. Thca is just a precursor to thc and means it has not been dried or cured long enough to convert to thc. These companies are selling fake hopes and dreams. Thca does NOT get you a buzz! Thca MUST be heated to get any high or feeling from it. If you do not heat it up enough you wont get high. It is heavier than thc so the percentage are "higher" than they should be. 87% is all you get of the total when its converted to thc (under best conditions) not to mention cannabinoid burn off at 300 degrees and a lighter is 4000 degrees. To decarb weed correctly it needs to be dried at room temp (10 days), or at 220 degrees for cooking for atleast 45 minutes to convert to thc. These numbers are misleading and downright scummy to sell this bunk, every time I buy, i expect thc! Not thca!. I will not spend money on cannabis with the hopes to get a buzz (even though you might not!)No wonder 75% dont give me a buzz. You are trying to cut out half tge process and reinvent the wheel of cannabis! Idiots! Cannabis has always and will always be dried until extracts improve. You have been warned! All staff is nice but the counter staff is the worst (shit attitudes, except the guys are nice and knowledgable!) and pretend they better than you because they got some strain training. I guess this should've been a warning to me of how this place operates. By the way, this is why they don't hire anyone with brains that asks questions. You would shatter their illegal operation. Thc is not thca! You wouldn't like I sold you methanol as alcohol and watched you drink it!